Draft of Crozet Master Plan update nearly ready; some worry too few residents know what's going on

The Board of Supervisors in 2016 talked about potential service districts and used Eastern Avenue as an example project. No districts have been implemented by the county.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said the projects would have to be appropriately sized and “fewer than five zeros.”

“Those are the things that might be reasonable, but I would really discourage our citizenry from burdening themselves,” she said. “I think David is right and we need to go toe to toe, to say this is a need … That’s my argument for the Eastern Avenue Bridge, is that we have made all these zoning changes, prior to 2007, that were counting on that bridge. And we absolutely have a moral obligation to build it. So, cough up the money is really my argument I’m trying to make here. I hope that we will get there.”

Finishing Eastern Avenue was one of the recommendations by county staff to be submitted for this year’s Virginia Department of Transportation Revenue Sharing program, but money would not be available for about five years after any approvals are made.

Mallek said she spoke with VDOT recently about the Three Notch’d Trail feasibility study, as funding was offered for it last summer, and that it no longer can take on the study this year, but there is the possibility to do it in 2022.