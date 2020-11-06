Draft housing plan calls for $10 million investment annually

Of 3,310 residential-zoned acres in the city, 2,278 are single-family, 440 are multifamily and 584 are university zoned. The city has about 2,700 renters spending more than half of their income on rent and utilities. Those households earn less than $35,000 a year. An additional 2,200 renters spend less than half, but more than a third of their income on rent.

The city has grown by about 4,800 residents and 11,000 jobs since 2010. However, only 2,600 new housing units have been constructed in that time and a growing University of Virginia student population is further straining the supply.

Rising costs and lower stock has pushed lower-earning households out of the city. The number of households making less than $35,000 a year decreased by 1,500 between 2010 and 2018.

The plan also warns of the impact of the coronavirus on housing as earnings are hit, a new stimulus hasn’t been approved and an eviction moratorium is set to soon expire.

The Comprehensive Plan update is expected to finish in March 2021 and the zoning ordinance will be completed by December 2021.

The consultant team is holding virtual meetings to discuss the affordable housing plan next week.