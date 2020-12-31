Dozen: Emily Dreyfus thrives on helping others help themselves

“It was a unique way to get into the community and it’s where I met Joy Johnson with the Westhaven Tenants Association,” she recalled. “I was immediately impressed with her insight for what could happen in the community.”

The media job was short-lived. Advocating was more than her avocation — it was her profession. She joined the regional AIDS Support Group in the early 1990s as a services coordinator at a time when AIDS and HIV still carried a strong social stigma.

In 1994, she left the support group when her son, Max, was born. Max has Down’s syndrome and that put Dreyfus in connection with the local chapter of The Arc, a community-based organization advocating on behalf of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

“I did some part-time work for ARC in community education. It was very part-time,” Dreyfus said. “It was a great experience for me at that point because I was learning so much about people with disabilities. I felt the work I did with community education was really about helping people learn how to be advocates for their kids. Understanding the way to use your skills in the system to realize the best for your children can be a unique path.”