Downtown community chalkboard shifting to new management

The mission of the Bridge is to be a hub for creativity in Charlottesville, he said.

“We really believe that art is something that should be accessible to everyone and that art and culture are tools to help us learn more about each other, ourselves, the community and the world that we live in,” he said.

Goffinski said the monument is particularly poignant in an area where there has been violence and debate over Confederate monuments.

“We have all sorts of monuments to former slave owners and former Confederates and fighters that are problematic, and here we have a sort of interactive monument, a democratic monument to an ideal that we believe is critical to what we do as an organization,” he said.

“It's an opportunity to highlight the voices of community partners and artists who are doing important things, and we recognize that we can use this as a sort of a venue or an avenue for programming and diversifying and championing expression from all people in all forms,” Goffinski said.