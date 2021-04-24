DMV Select office coming to Scottsville

A DMV Select office is coming to downtown Scottsville in August.
During a recent meeting, the Town Council approved a contract with Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles to join the partnership.
“DMV is a major investment for the town, something that people need. It’s going to bring people to town,” Mayor Ron Smith said in a news release.
DMV Select offices provide license plates, registration and titling, as well as voter services and hunting and fishing licenses. It will be housed in the town offices.
Charlottesville added a DMV Select to its treasurer’s office in 2019.
Over the summer, the town will complete the renovation, hiring and IT setup for the new service.
— Staff reports
