Dismissal of suit clears way for Good, Freitas to appear on November ballots

"The first thing that we do is look at the surrounding language in that provision, and I think when we look at that provision as a whole, what we see is that the Board absolutely has unfettered discretion to decide whether to grant an extension, period,” attorney Sarah Gonski said on behalf of the DCCC. “But we also see that it does not have unfettered discretion to decide how long the extension should be for.”

Blaire O’Brien, an attorney representing the state Board of Elections argued that the 10-day extension ran from the date of mailing, which happened to be July 7 because that was the first time the Board had a regularly scheduled meeting after the new filing deadline.

“There is no reason for the court to disturb the Board's exercise of its discretion in this case, and this is exactly what the General Assembly designed the statute for the Board to be able to do, is to have the discretion to act under circumstances like this,” she said.

Judge Joi J. Taylor sided with the defendants’ argument, granting the demurrer.