Developer Wood triumphant in long dispute over JAUNT service at Hollymead Town Center

In 2018 , after two requests for payment were sent by the county, the county zoning administrator issued Route 29 LLC a violation notice for not paying. Wood and Caramanis tried to appeal, and later asked for a deferral, but were then denied the appeal by the Board of Supervisors.

“The question for us is that all proffers are supposed to be related to impacts actually caused by the development, and, in this case, this bus is intended to address commuting,” he said. “It's actually bringing people who live north of town to other places for their job or for whatever other reason they might want to take that bus. There are no people that live in this block of Hollymead Town Center, the only thing that’s there is Kohl's, and stores that surround Kohl's.”