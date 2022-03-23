Developer files plans to develop 352 apartments in Seminole Square

The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.

Great Eastern Management Company has filed new plans with the city to redevelop 23.9 acres of the existing shopping center, including the former Giant grocery store building. Great Eastern Management owns the already standing shopping center.

The site plan is for remodeling of existing building facades and parking lots for expansion to build two new commercial buildings, one mixed-use building and three multi-family residential buildings with underground parking, according to the developer.

The residential buildings would be built where the old Giant storefront and parking lot currently stand.

“We're staying within the already developed areas. We're not going down into the slopes or critical areas. We're staying up on the platform that was built 30 years ago,” said David Mitchell, construction manager for Great Eastern Management, during a site plan meeting held by the city’s Neighborhood Development Services department on Wednesday.

The design is being led by Charlottesville-based Henningsen Kestner Architects.

The residential buildings are planned to include 176 one-bedroom apartment units and 176-two bedroom apartment units. The mixed-use building would have residential units on the top floors with retail space on the first floor.

“The first floor would be the most ideal for retail, or a restaurant or a beer garden would be great. You know, something like that would be a good use for the first floor of that building,” Mitchell said.

According to Mitchell, 5% of the residential units will be considered affordable under the city’s guidelines for Affordable Dwelling Units.

There’s not a set date on when development would begin, Mitchell said.

“The timeline is as soon as we can get it all together. Great Eastern doesn't really build for cycles, we build for the long term,” he said.

The proposed development will be reviewed by the city Planning Commission at a future, yet to be determined date.

