Despite revenue plunge, Albemarle carries $7.5M fund balance

Despite the pandemic — and Albemarle County ending fiscal year 2020 with an operating budget deficit — there is still about $7.5 million that the county has available for future uses.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors received a draft of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended in July.

In an interview prior to the meeting, Albemarle’s Chief Financial Officer Nelsie Birch said that the county had to use $1.2 million from its general fund fund balance to cover operating costs, which leaves the county with about $7.5 million for one-time uses.

“We don’t have to spend it, and quite frankly, right now, from a financial management perspective, it would be very prudent for us not to spend it because of where we are,” she said.

Earlier this year, the county made some cuts and froze positions to help meet anticipated revenue shortfalls in fiscal year 2020.

“If we would not have controlled spending like we did, you probably would have seen us use the entire fund balance, because revenues just plummeted in that last quarter,” Birch said.

County staff did not propose any uses for the funds, but will discuss it with the board during the fiscal year 2022 budget process.