Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Carroll Foy stumps in Charlottesville

With just over a month until the primary, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy stopped in Charlottesville on Friday as part of a push for early voting.

Despite dreary weather earlier in the day, Carroll Foy attracted a couple dozen supporters Friday evening at the Free Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall. Carroll Foy, a former public defender who unseated a Republican delegate in 2017 to win her Woodbridge-area seat, is one of five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

Carroll Foy’s stop came a day after the third Democratic gubernatorial debate, in which she made a case for herself as a forward-looking candidate dedicated to creating public and private partnerships to expand rural broadband and fighting for a livable minimum wage, among other improvements.

As a former foster mom, a Virginia Military Institute graduate, former public defender and community organizer, Carroll Foy said she believes she would bring different life experiences to the governor’s office.

“It’s important to know that so many communities in Virginia have been ignored, neglected and left behind, just like my hometown of Petersburg,” she said. “That is why I’m running, because I want to move all Virginia forward together and make sure we all have opportunities.”