Democratic field for City Council finalized; Hill not running for re-election

Four Democrats will compete to fill two seats on Charlottesville City Council that are currently occupied by Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Heather Hill.

Carl E. Brown, a consultant and nonprofit manager; Brian Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia who ran for the council in 2019; Juandiego Wade, a member of the city School Board; and Joshua Carp, a software engineer, all filed paperwork by Thursday’s deadline.

The two winners of the June 8 primary will go on to be the Democratic Party nominees in the general election on Nov. 3.

Walker, an independent, said in February 2020 that she intends to seek a second term, but has not spoken publicly on the matter since.

Hill, a Democrat, will not be seeking a second term.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement sent to The Daily Progress, Hill cited personal reasons for not running.