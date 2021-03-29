Democratic field for City Council finalized; Hill not running for re-election

Four Democrats will compete to fill two seats on Charlottesville City Council that are currently occupied by Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Heather Hill.
Carl E. Brown, a consultant and nonprofit manager; Brian Pinkston, a project manager at the University of Virginia who ran for the council in 2019; Juandiego Wade, a member of the city School Board; and Joshua Carp, a software engineer, all filed paperwork by Thursday’s deadline.
The two winners of the June 8 primary will go on to be the Democratic Party nominees in the general election on Nov. 3.
Walker, an independent, said in February 2020 that she intends to seek a second term, but has not spoken publicly on the matter since.
Hill, a Democrat, will not be seeking a second term.
In a statement sent to The Daily Progress, Hill cited personal reasons for not running.
“The last four years, beginning with the year I was campaigning, have been uniquely challenging for the city. My family made it very clear well before now that my running for a consecutive term was not something they supported. Despite my efforts, I have not been successful at creating boundaries between my public service and my personal life,” Hill said.
“I care deeply about this community and those we serve. I know there is so much more work to be done and I remain committed to that work, albeit in other capacities. I am optimistic about the strength of the current candidate pool and look forward to exploring other ways I can support future councils, city staff and our engaged citizens in the ongoing efforts,” she continued.
Previously announced Democratic candidate Yasmine Washington did not collect sufficient signatures to appear on the primary ballot. She said in an email Monday that she has decided to run as an independent.
“I am taking the initiative with a non-partisan affiliation as I strive to become the next one of two councilors to be elected to join Charlottesville Council,” said Washington, founder of Rocket Science Integrated.
“My vision is to enhance the standard of living through initiatives that improve public welfare through strategic development by centralizing focus on ‘Urban Ring’ expansion with the introduction of policies, provision programs, budget oversight and project management to support the progressive strides towards a Greater Charlottesville.”
Independent and third-party candidates must file by June 8 to run in the general election. There are currently no GOP candidates.