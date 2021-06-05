Democratic City Council candidates will go head to head in Tuesday primary

“I think we need to take a hard look at how we’re going to do it, because you’re talking about … transitioning those fifth-graders that are now at Walker [Upper Elementary] back to their elementary schools … that’s going to be a heavy transition,” he said.

Brown said he would like to see more transparency with the police department, particularly its budget, going forward.

“When you ask for transparency, that can sound like someone’s doing something wrong. That’s not what I mean … We need to be transparent so that we can be upfront with each other,” he said.

Brown said that because he has worked with the police department through some of his nonprofit work in the past, he has a different perspective on policing.

“I want our police department to be open to the changes that need to be made, but also feel supported in what they do, and kind of be a model going forward for other police departments,” he said.

Brown wants more mental health and de-escalation training to be required for officers. He also wants to see the department engage more with the community.

“I’m not against the police, I just want to be able to say, ‘listen, we got to do it in a different kind of way,’” he said.