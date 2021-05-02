Democrat Ratcliffe to face Bell for 58th District

STANARDSVILLE — A Greene County Democrat is officially on the November ballot, vying for the 58th District delegate seat occupied by long-time incumbent Rob Bell, R-Albemarle.

Sara Ratcliffe, who grew up in the Midwest before coming to Washington, D.C., for college, has spent her career around politics.

“I studied political science and I spent 30 years working in Congress in mostly nonprofit advocacy — working on preventative health issues, working on reproductive rights, working on a number of issues around health care access,” she said.

Five years ago, she and her husband found their dream home in Barboursville.

“We just love the community and we love the area and the people are so amazingly nice,” she said. “Over the last five years, we spent as much time here as possible and I care a great deal about our representation in Richmond, being that politics has been my business for a long time.

"And, I watched Rob Bell really be a very nice and community-oriented representative, but I didn’t feel that his work in Richmond really sort of represented what I was hearing as I was talking to my neighbors and community members.