Decisions loom for City Council on capital projects

Capital improvement programs are plans, not a budget, but the first year of the plan is the city's capital budget.

One way to pay for all the projects is a 10-cent tax increase over the course of five years. City staff and councilors said the tax hike is just one option.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she wanted to get a better understanding of how capital dollars have been used previously and how the city can do better.

“It's just so much that there's so much to every piece of this, and I think not continuing to do whatever we've been doing that hasn't necessarily worked and align pieces so that we can see some results is a big part of this equation,” she said.

The city is operating on a $191.2 million budget for Fiscal 2021, which started July 1.

For the coming fiscal year, city budget staff members said they have an initial budget gap of $4.5 million but they are working to balance the spending plan by Feb. 9. The budget gap doesn’t include a tax rate increase, the use of economic reserve funding, increases for employee compensation or $4.9 million in new requests from city departments

Council and the city planning commission will hold a public hearing on the draft CIP at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.