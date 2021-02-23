CVEC, Sun Tribe seek permit for solar installation in southern Albemarle

He said the “mere fact” that the project could be seen from another property would not be a substantial detriment. The county looks at other factors though, such as if the use is consistent with the character of the area and if it’s consistent with public health, safety and general welfare.

“These are not well defined,” he said. “... It's an art, not a science, and so we'll go through and do an analysis and we'll provide that analysis to the Planning Commission and Board and then each Planning Commissioner and board member will apply their own judgment to the particular application.”

Fritz said the site entrance design will be done at the site planning level, if the special use permit is approved, and truck traffic will be coming from the west, along Route 151 Fritz and Jocz said.

Mike Stanton, Vice President of Development for Sun Tribe, said lighting on the project is for when maintenance occurs.

“That lighting tends to be focused around the interconnection equipment, and the access gate into the project itself,” he said. “But it is shielded, so it's pointed down towards the ground so that it does not spill out beyond the exact area where it's meant to be focused and can also be motion activated.”