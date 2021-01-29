Crozet residents frustrated with planning process

“We are now to the heart of the matter, and it is so important that community members constructively contribute,” she said. “Do not allow disagreements over process or wording of dress to separate you from the process.”

CAC member Tom Loach said the Planning Commission work session earlier this month was “a betrayal to the community and to this committee,” and that county staff didn’t make a “fair representation” about what happened at prior community meetings.

At the work session, county staff said the feedback from the community about the plan’s future land use designations had not yet been incorporated, but would be in the draft that went to the Board of Supervisors.

Rachel Falkenstein, a county planning manager, told the CAC that making revisions to the draft is a lot of work, that they received feedback that having multiple drafts out in the public was confusing and county staff just wanted to hear the Planning Commission's feedback before they went in and made another round of revisions.

Committee member Kostas Alibertis said Falkenstein “struck a nerve” when she said it takes a lot of work to make the updates, as community members have volunteered their time to be part of this process.