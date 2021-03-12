Crozet plan update continues to be contentious

CAC member Joe Fore noted that the reduction had been made, and said he appreciated staff’s change and the building form and scale recommendations.

“To the point of, ‘whose plan is it?’ I do think a lot of this in terms of the form guidance — tiny houses, accessory units, cottages, bungalow courts — that's the stuff that kept coming up with these meetings where we had people putting stickers on things and saying what they liked and what they wanted to see more of,” he said.

Fore said he was disappointed that it was in such limited places on the future land use map, and that he’s afraid there will not be many applications for those types of projects.

“It's not really applied to places where there are likely to be cottages and bungalow courts; it's in places that are probably already destined to basically be townhouses,” he said.

CAC member Brian Day said he really liked the bungalow courts and the accessory dwellings, but he said he wanted to see the land use designation closer to downtown.

“It totally undoes the primary principle of the master plan of trying to drive development toward downtown, and we're talking about pretty serious density here,” he said.

Falkenstein said the draft will be put on the county’s website for the public to provide additional feedback on each page of the draft land use plan.

