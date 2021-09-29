Crozet Park moves to Albemarle board

Those who were not in favor of the proposal mostly live in Parkside Village, a housing development north of the park, or in the older homes on Hill Top Street, and said they were concerned about traffic.

“The proposal is asking for the park’s surrounding residential streets, and the key words there are ‘residential streets’ to bear the entire burden of traffic for the benefit of the Crozet community,” said Scott Casen. “The roadway network is not designed to support the projected traffic levels coming with the park expansion. The most acute example of this is the new north boundary entrance that connects to Indigo Road.”

He said vehicular traffic on Hill Top Street is always driving around pedestrians who are forced to walk in the street because the asphalt paths have been crumbling for years.

“They are literally unusable, where sections actually disappear into the landscape under dirt and grass, which has overtaken them,” Casen said.

Sandy Hausman, who lives on Hill Top Street, said public officials should be planning for current and future recreational needs by setting aside more land and finding ways to pay for its development.