Crozet park expansion deferred

“I do worry that people think of this as a neighborhood park, and it's not a park that I think is meant to only be enjoyed by a couple of neighbors,” she said. “it's very centrally located, and it is a community park.”

Commissioner Rick Randolph said the community was concerned about some of the green space being paved over.

“This is no longer Claudius Crozet Park, it is the Claudius Crozet recreational facility with surrounding grounds, and I really do feel that we're being asked to look at a proposed use in a location where that use is incompatible with the location,” he said.

More said a lot of the activities the expansion would help are already happening at the pool and the property.

“There simply is not enough space for all these things to happen throughout the day,” she said. “You have swim team, you have water aerobics and then people who just want to enjoy swimming and swim lessons, and so I think the way I see it, the goal here is to allow for those things that are already happening to continue.”

The park is about 22.8 acres and is owned by Claudius Crozet Park Inc. The site already has a special-use permit from the county, but would need an amendment to add the building.