Crozet Park expansion approved

“The facilities in the current park are in very, very bad shape and in desperate need of replacement,” said Bryan Garey, who said he has been using the park for more than 10 years.

“The park continues to grow with the many developments in the area and it is a local resource. It’s a community center. It’s a way to come together and exercise, enjoy nature without having to drive all the way into Charlottesville or across the mountains, so it’s environmentally friendly to have a park optimized right in the center of Crozet.”

Those who spoke out against the expansion live in Parkside Village, a housing development north of the park. Sarah Kasen, who said she was representing the Parkside Village Homeowners Association, said the relocated entrance on Indigo Road will need to get approval from the neighborhood’s Architectural Review Board before it can build the entrance.

“The deed provides that this parcel will be considered a lot in our neighborhood and is therefore subject to the Parkside village covenants, conditions and restrictions,” she said. “Our association respectfully requests that the Board of Supervisors either one, delay its decision regarding the special-use permit until the park submits its application to our ARB and the ARB has an opportunity to make a decision or two, condition any approval of this special use permit on the park obtaining ARB approval for the access road.”

