Crozet committee members feel 'insulted' after Board of Supervisors meeting

“But if the Board of Supervisors swoops in and does this, I mean, look, it starts to feel like that, in some ways, when the board does that,” he said. “I was offended, personally, disappointed and offended as a member of this committee, who's invested — as we all have — years into this plan.”

Crozet CAC chair Allie Pesch said the committee took votes in order to clarify and make their input simpler to understand for people who weren't at the meeting.

“I’ve spent four years on this committee, and many years before that attending, and I felt very insulted by the comments that afternoon,” she said.

Committee member Matthew Slaats said he thought there was a tendency by board members to want to compare all of the growth areas at the same level.

“I appreciate the efforts in the plan to try to bring all the language under comparable ways, like creating a nomenclature for how planning should happen across those spaces, but they're just not comparable spaces,” he said. “There's very different tensions going on in the different sites, and to [not] recognize that, that's what was difficult for me to listen and to hear about … like, if we showed up at other sites and started saying, ‘you can't do that,’ they would be in the same position.”