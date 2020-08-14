CRHA using relief funding for housing program targeted at landlords

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is using federal coronavirus relief funding for two programs aimed at helping landlords keep tenants during the pandemic.

CRHA’s board of commissioners signed off on the programs during a virtual work session on Thursday.

The housing authority received $60,969 in relief funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money can be used by housing authorities to assist those using housing choice vouchers to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.

The first program is a security deposit initiative, which will use about $26,000. Through the program, CRHA will pay the security deposit to the landlord for housing choice voucher recipients impacted by the pandemic up to the cost of one month of rent.

The participant can receive the security deposit when they move out if no damage is caused to the unit beyond normal wear and tear.

“We’re looking at it as a way to create equity and provide the tenant with the opportunity to go into the next unit ahead of the game,” Executive Director John Sales said.