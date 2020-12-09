CRHA to focus on policy before installing cameras

At the last committee meeting, residents wanted CPD to have access to the footage and were worried CRHA would use them for lease enforcement. Executive Director John Sales said Tuesday having a camera policy would be key to allaying those concerns.

“We never thought internally ... that cameras would be implemented without having a policy,” he said. “Some of us may be unwilling to move forward without a policy because of the opportunity for the systems to be used in a way that could negatively affect the residents.”

Sales said CRHA has cameras at Crescent Halls and none of the building’s evictions in the past five years were initiated by the agency reviewing camera footage.

Sales said the policy would cover how the cameras are used, who has access to the footage and where they are placed. He mentioned creating a review board to take requests for the camera footage.

“All those things we see as vital, you have no control of it when you don’t have a policy,” he said.

Sales said it could take six to nine months to install the cameras. Some older buildings would need new wiring and CRHA needs to approve the policy.