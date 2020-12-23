CRHA finalizing camera policy

The policy under consideration would apply to all CRHA properties, although not all would get cameras.

Executive Director John Sales said the housing authority is considering using fixed cameras. The equipment would not be monitored in real time.

CRHA would review footage on its own in certain instances, Sales said. For example, he said some empty units have been broken into recently and CRHA might review the footage to address the problem.

The policy says cameras would be mounted in set locations, but could be temporarily moved if issues such as property damage or personal security arise. The cameras would focus on common areas, not individual doorways or backyards.

“We are really trying to protect the privacy of residents,” Sales said.

The video surveillance would only be released when it is authorized by Sales and a Community Review Panel. Each public housing site would have its own panel.

“I do think it’s important we raise up residents’ voice in the process because they’re going to be most impacted,” Sales said.

CRHA will provide the committee with a log of every time the cameras have been reviewed every 30 days.