CRB votes to hire legal counsel, laments relationship with city officials

Several board members indicated that they have been considering resigning because the city isn’t being responsive.

“There have been rumors about us jumping ship, and I think we’ve all considered it because we don’t want to waste our time,” Watson said.

Board member Bill Mendez said that “it’s frustrating,” but that he didn’t take the exclusion from the listening session personally.

Board members didn’t resign en masse during the meeting, but made it clear they don’t want to wait to conduct meaningful work.

“I want to make a difference. I want to help. I got on here because I am anxious and I want to help,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, I’m a little older now and my patience is not what it used to be.”

The board also voted to ask the Charlottesville Police Department for a set of information, including a complete inventory of all items; a zero-based budget for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021; how CPD tracks its officers’ during their shifts; documents used in the fiscal 2021 budget process; information on vandalism in parks or armed “guards” of parks; and information on reports of harassment on the Downtown Mall.