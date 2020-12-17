CRB split on Brackney press conference

Board member Dorenda Johnson said Brackney’s rhetoric in the press conference “isn’t the first time that she’s stepped out and displayed what she's displayed.”

“It’s just no type of communication whatsoever and I really don’t feel that they want to have the communication we need,” she said in reference to the police department.

Johnson was frustrated with leadership within the city.

“This is going to be an extremely difficult battle because we have to gain the trust of this community,” she said. “How do we get them to trust us when they see the lack of leadership we have?”

Johnson said the board needs an executive director, legal counsel and to fill a vacancy, but without leadership “none of that is going to make a lot of difference.”

Board member Phillip Seay, the only nonvoting member, said he had his “thoughts'' on Brackney’s press conference, but wouldn’t comment because “this is not the forum.” He said the board is “in limbo” because of its current structure, but is trying to make a difference.