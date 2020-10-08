CRB hammering out specifics of complaint review process

Brackney noted that the state has extremely narrow guidelines for decertifying officers. State code practically only allows decertification if an officer is convicted of a crime, although the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services can grant exceptions.

Brackney said she requests an exception for any officer who is fired or resigns before they can be fired.

The department has started updating internal affairs reports on its website every 30 days and is providing a summary of the complaint, rather than vague descriptions that were previously posted.

Board member Dorenda Johnson said the department needs to take more action on officers who have ongoing issues, citing an unnamed officer who has allegedly had run-ins with minorities. She called the officer a “ticking time bomb.”