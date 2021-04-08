CRB chairman seeking executive director position

As the board reached the part of its meeting Thursday updating the search to fill this position, Brown recused himself from the conversation, citing his intent to apply for the position. Vice Chairman Bill Mendez took over and told the other members that the position had recently been posted to the city’s job site and would remain online for 30 days. So far no one has applied for the position.

Board member Nancy Carpenter urged the board to appoint members Jeffrey Fracher and Deirdre Gilmore to sit in on interviews for the position, as was done during a previous and unsuccessful search.

“I think it’s important that the composition should be the same as last time, one male and one female, in order to facilitate that type of representation,” she said.

Mendez agreed with Carpenter’s suggestion but clarified he did not expect any interviews to happen before the board’s May meeting.

The CRB is also seeking to fill a vacancy on the board but has not received any applications, according to Acting City Attorney Lisa Robertson. The current posting is set to expire Monday and is for a position representing a traditionally marginalized community.