CPD to increase presence at public housing in response to residents' plea

Executive Director John Sales said Millennium’s contract does not cover loitering and enforcement of the visitor policy, but ongoing concerns from residents have made it a part of discussions for the Century Force contract.

Interim Millennium CEO Ryant Washington said security is at Crescent Halls every evening and overnight in various properties on different days of the week. Brackney said officers are assigned to the area, but she’s added two more and plans to add another two after Friday’s meeting. The officers will be present Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CRHA plans to use capital improvements, such as lighting, cameras and maintenance, to start “making it so the environment induces safety,” Sales said.

Walker said heavy police presences will not solve crime. She specifically pointed out the so-called 1994 Crime Bill and President-elect Joe Biden’s support for it as something that put many Black men in prison, leading to more crime today.

“An increased police presence won’t prevent people from getting murdered,” she said. “It hasn’t before.”

Brackney said more officers in the area will impact Black men more than anyone else and, if the community wants more, they must recognize the consequences.