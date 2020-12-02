CPD hires analyst to examine stop-and-frisk data

Police Chief RaShall Brackney recommended creating the post when she first presented the department’s monthly stop-and-frisk data to the City Council in October 2018. The press release announcing the hiring said it is part of the department’s continued effort to respond to the community’s demands for greater transparency, legitimacy and trust.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker commended Brackney for tackling transparency.

“As we engage in necessary and robust debate regarding defund, and/or reform, and/or abolish [the police] in an attempt to intimately define our local movement and come to an agreement on a local process, we have a new civilian position that will hopefully begin to restore trust in our police department,” she said in a press release.

Jacobs will review investigative detention and case reports, review body-worn camera video to verify those reports and compile the monthly data that is posted on the department’s website. He will review evidence to determine if officer-initiated stops align with department policy and federal, state and local laws.