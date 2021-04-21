Court project gets a rethink as caseloads fall short of expected growth

The first floor would house the clerk’s offices as well as two hearing rooms, which White called “a modern day phenomenon” where the functions of a courtroom can be created in a smaller space than a typical courtroom.

“In the hearing rooms we’ll have the ability to have mediation, we’ll have the ability for the clerk to run some court functions where the judge is not needed,” White said. “Video arraignments can occur so that the judge could come down, take care of a half dozen video arraignments while the bailiff is getting the court set up for traffic court, and then the judge takes the elevator upstairs, and off they go and the courtroom is ready to go, there’s no waiting.”

Even though the projections don’t call for it, he said the hearing rooms could become one courtroom in the future if needed.

In terms of the Albemarle Circuit Court, caseload actuals were relatively similar to projections from prior studies.

Currently, the 16th Judicial Circuit has six judgeships that cover nine localities. Albemarle has one judge as well as a judge that spends about 40% of his time in the county, 40% in Greene and 20% in Charlottesville.