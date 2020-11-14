Court opinion could affect Scottsville rescue squad dissolution case

A recent Supreme Court of Virginia opinion could affect an ongoing legal dispute between the Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Virginia issued an opinion that said the Prince William County Board of Supervisors does not have the power to dissolve the corporate status of the Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad, but said that it can end a contract with DTRS for emergency medical services.

In the opinion, Justice Cleo E. Powell said the Prince William Circuit Court erred in concluding that a county’s board of supervisors could dissolve the corporate status of a rescue squad registered with the State Corporation Commission as a Virginia nonstock corporation.

Albemarle County had made a similar argument as to why its Board of Supervisors could dissolve the Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, which an Albemarle Circuit Court judge ruled it could do. Both parties agreed to ask the court to stay proceedings until an opinion was issued in the Prince William case.