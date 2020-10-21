County to update code to use pronouns other than 'he'

Albemarle County will now expressly allow the use of pronouns other than “he” in the County Code.

On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to change the way that gender pronouns are applied throughout the county code. Gender was defined in the code as “a word used in the masculine includes the feminine and the neuter,” and now gender pronouns will be defined as “ a word used in the masculine or the feminine, in particular ‘he,’ ‘she,’ ‘him,’ and ‘her,’ includes all gender identities.”

The change is part of work being done with the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion to remove gender-based terminology in the code as part of the Office of the County Attorney’s work updating the County Code.

“This is the first ordinance that’s come through related to the work that we’re doing, that their office is doing,” County Attorney Greg Kamptner said. “They’ve actually reviewed 12 or 13 chapters in the county code looking for language of bias.”

During the public hearing, Lisa Green, a county employee who is part of the county local government and school’s LGBTQIA Affinity Group, said the group was appreciative.