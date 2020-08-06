County to remove Court Square Confederate soldier statue

Frank Dukes asked the board to consider the impact on other people as it removes it.

“I please ask you not to let it go to a location where it can regenerate the same intimidation, as we know this is happening in other places around the country, with people putting them on private property with Confederate flags and so forth,” he said. “As you know, I'm just reminding you that you get to decide where it goes.”

Seth Ragosta, a family law and civil litigation attorney, said there is no space to debrief and process a loss in the courthouse and he and his clients step outside into the courtyard, where they question justice, the community and the systems that have been put in place

“When my clients stand looking up at that statue having lost, having dealt with the consequences of justice and wonder about that question, this statute does not tell them that there was integrity in our process that there was justice in our process or that there was impartiality, particularly my Black clients, and I have stood there with many, many Black clients and I have watched their eyes, raise to that statute,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

During the afternoon Thursday, members of the Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association voted in support of the removal of the statue at a special meeting of the association.