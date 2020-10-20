County to increase ballot dropboxes ahead of Election Day

Albemarle County is adding more drop boxes for voters to deposit their mail-in ballots.

Starting the week of Oct. 26, a drop box will be available at Albemarle High School from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

County Registrar Jake Washburne said the box will be staffed by sworn Albemarle election officers in a tent out in the parking lot.

There will also be mail-in ballot drop boxes at all county voting precincts on election day, Nov. 3.

The drop box at the Fifth Street County Office Building, 1600 5th Street, will remain open. Early in-person voting ends Oct. 31.

Allison Wrabel is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7261, awrabel@dailyprogress.com or @craftypanda on Twitter.

