County to consider status change for eight major roads

“They're still listed in the ordinance … We believe the board wants us to pursue these options dealing with the various corridors and once we figure out what the answers are, then we need to go back and amend the ordinance,” she said.

If the board wants to seek changes, county staff recommend that it pursue arterial status for Avon Street Extended, Barracks Road from the city of Charlottesville limits to Georgetown Road, Thomas Jefferson Parkway and U.S. 250 from Route 22 to the county line.

According to VDOT’s Functional Classification Comprehensive Guide, if the Board of Supervisors wanted to change the roads’ classifications, it would have to submit a request to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization, which would then either forward the request to the VDOT district planner or deny the request.

The final decision is made by the Federal Highway Administration.

Frank Stoner, an ARB member, questioned whether it’s worth the effort to pursue this designation change for these streets.