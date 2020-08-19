County supervisors back roundabout for state funding application

“We are about to enter into the Rio Road corridor study, and that corridor study is really going to be evaluating these intersections, along with many others in the corridor,” McDermott said. “In reviewing this with our selected consultant on that project, we really looked at that John Warner Parkway roundabout, it’s the only real option we have there to address the traffic problem, whereas at Belvedere, I think there may be some other options that we could look at. That could be potentially signalization, potentially a roundabout or other innovative intersections.”

VDOT said during the design phase that the RCUT would work best if there was a roundabout in place, he said.

The latest cost estimate for the roundabout is $7.8 million, with the county kicking in $2 million if the funding is ultimately approved by the state.

Supervisor Ann Mallek asked if the county would be able to make changes to the application when the corridor study is complete.

“I really am concerned about the time we've lost on other projects where we have to just stop, and hopeful that will not happen,” she said.