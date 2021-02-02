County planners voice support for development fee increases

He said the county is currently doing a comparison with other jurisdictions. They are also going to do case studies looking at actual projects that have been done and what the projects’ total fees would be if the proposed fees were in place. Staff will also document the cost recovery percentage for the proposed fees, and Allshouse said that he doesn’t believe that the recovery percentage will change.

“I won’t get into all the math behind that, but for the time being, my thinking is that it would not change from existing fees,” he said. “We want to make sure that our proposed fees are consistent with the cost recovery that exists.”

There could be potential revisions to the proposed fees, he said.

Commissioner Rick Randolph said the proposal is “just asking people applying for applications to pay their fair share.”

“When you look at the minor adjustments here, you cannot fathom how there could be any impact here on affordable housing,” he said. “... With an additional $1,000 in all the applications that one might have to make for a special use permit, that that’s going to jeopardize a commitment to affordable housing ... The affordable housing card is being played in many games currently, not always with high stakes and not always with clarity of purpose.