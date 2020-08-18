County planners approve mixed-use development proposal

“There is a wide range of different housing types in the nearby vicinity of this property, even if this proposed project itself may only be proposing one housing type,” said Andy Reitelbach, a county senior planner. “So I think it is important to look at each individual rezoning individually and looking at the specific circumstances of that rezoning request and the nearby property.”

Developer Kyle Redinger said he wants to be proud of the places he designs.

“I plan to put my office in this project in the future, and desire to attract other friends and businesses to the space,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors approved a public-private partnership for the project — contingent upon the rezoning receiving approval from the board — where Redinger would reserve 25,000 square feet of Class A office space for a primary business, which, according to a staff report, is a business that generates more than 50% of its revenues from outside of the region. Under the agreement, Redinger would receive $100,000 from the Albemarle Economic Development Authority through synthetic tax increment financing.