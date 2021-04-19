County permitted to amend lawsuit against Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad

In the wake of the Dumfries opinion, the county filed a motion to amend its lawsuit, which “altered the partial foundation” of the county’s complaint. Per the county’s motion, the complaints and allegations in the proposed amended petition for declaratory judgment “pursue the same and additional grounds as those in the amended petition filed in September 2019.”

During Monday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court, Amanda Farley, senior assistant attorney for the county, argued that the county had been diligent in filing the motion and that the amended petition would serve the interests of justice.

“Per the Virginia Supreme Court, leave to amend shall be liberally granted in furtherance of the means of justice and leave to amend a pleading is up to the trial court’s discretion,” she said.

On behalf of the rescue squad, attorney Michael Gardner argued that the amended petition would indeed prejudice his clients, whose funds and ability to operate have been stalled for two years by an injunction.

“The near complete enjoinment of their assets takes away the very essence of the corporation,” he said. “They have already been prejudiced, and allowing an amendment now will only continue that.”