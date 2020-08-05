County officials could vote as early as Thursday on Confederate statue removal

Albemarle County elected officials on Thursday could be the first in the region to vote on removing, relocating, contextualizing or covering a statue honoring the Confederacy under a new state law that allows localities to decide the fate of such monuments.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a virtual public hearing beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday to hear comments from community members regarding what should be done with the county’s Confederate soldier statue and nearby cannons and stacked cannonballs.

It’s unclear if a vote to remove the statue will occur, but some board members have expressed issues with the statue being in front of the county’s Circuit Courthouse.

In email replies to constituents obtained by The Daily Progress, and during comments at meetings, at least three board members have expressed that they do not think the statue should be in its current location.

Supervisor Liz Palmer, in response to a person in favor of keeping and contextualizing the statute, said in an email that she has learned a lot of history in the last few years, and that “we have moved beyond contextualizing the statues in place.”