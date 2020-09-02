County offers grant program to nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Albemarle County is offering a new $1.6 million grant program for local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofits that have continued to provide services to the community in response to the pandemic will be eligible to apply for an Albemarle County Community Lift Grant.

The program is funded through a portion of the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund Albemarle County received from the state.

Nonprofits eligible to receive funding are divided into three categories: Food, Shelter, Financial Security, Childcare; Economic Development/Business; and Arts, Education, Causes, Health, Support Services.

The application process, administered by the Community Investment Collaborative, will open the first week of September. To be notified when the application is opened, applicants must submit an inquiry form online.

All non-profits (501c3 or 501c6) that fall into one or more of the categories above are invited to apply. Applications will be considered based on the extent of COVID-19’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle residents.

Earlier this year, Albemarle allocated $1.25 million in CRF money for business lift grants, and gave between $10,000 and $50,000 to 54 businesses.

