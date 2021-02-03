County looks to re-designate eight roads

She said 5th Street/Old Lynchburg Road is only an arterial road from the city to the intersection of Sunset Avenue Extended.

The Mosby Mountain Community Association sent a letter to the Planning Commission in 2018 saying they were opposed to the removal of that section of Old Lynchburg Road from the entrance corridor overlay, and that losing that would mean “neighborhoods in this area will have little to no recourse or notice of new development being proposed.”

“We think that given the exceptional pace of development in the 5th Street Extended/Old Lynchburg Road corridor, the significant changes planned for the Southwood Community, and the planning for Biscuit Run State Park, it is essential that the surrounding neighborhoods have the same opportunity as other communities that are within the entrance corridor overlay,” the letter says.

Supervisor Liz Palmer asked why the county couldn’t apply for the road to be an arterial.

“There are some specific categorizations for a road to be an arterial, and this segment didn't really meet the requirements based on our discussion with VDOT, they didn't seem to support the idea of changing that to an arterial,” McDermott said.