County details how it spent CARES funds

“We've transitioned a lot of staff from where they had desktops, we were able to get them laptops so that they can continue working from home,” Shifflett said.

Approximately 138 laptops were purchased for remote workers.

The county also created a reserve of $7.1 million, of which $2 million will go toward broadband accessibility, $1.2 million will go toward human services support, $800,000 will go toward general government and $489,000 will go toward COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Earlier this week at a fiscal year 2022 budget work session, Albemarle’s chief financial officer, Nelsie Birch, said the county could receive about $21 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

“That's kind of just the beginning, and so it goes from there,” she said. “We’re not sure when we're going to get it. [We] know it's over two different tranches of funding, [we] know that we have to spend it by Dec. 31, 2024. But the details of what we can spend it on are what's making us as staff a little bit more cautious, because it's a little confusing.”

She proposed that a March 29 budget work session would be dedicated to the American Rescue Plan.

“Hopefully, at that point in time, we will know more,” Birch said.

