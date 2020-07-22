This story will be updated.
Albemarle County is considering making masks mandatory in public, limiting restaurants to 50% occupancy indoors and restricting public and private in-person gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Albemarle Board of Supervisors discussed the measures as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
Last week, the supervisors said they wanted to go back to the regulations that were in place under Phase Two of the state's reopening guidelines, in light of a then-increasing COVID-19 percent positivity rate and the specter of University of Virginia students returning to the area.
The board initially had expected to take a vote on the ordinance Wednesday, but decided to defer the action until its regular meeting on August 5.
The emergency ordinance under consideration by the board states that the authority to implement the regulations is within the general powers of counties outlined in the state code. The law says counties can adopt measures “to secure and promote the health, safety and general welfare of its inhabitants which are not inconsistent with the general laws of the Commonwealth,” including “the adoption of necessary regulations to prevent the spread of contagious diseases among persons.”
A spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that “Forward Virginia” phases represent a floor, not a ceiling.
“He welcomes localities' requests in consultation with their local health departments,” Alena Yarmosky said in an email.
Yarmosky said the governor had not heard from either Albemarle or Charlottesville, which has also discussed returning to Phase Two, as of Tuesday. She did not answer an email asking whether localities must request permission to revert.
According to the draft ordinance, indoor occupancy at food establishments, farm wineries, limited breweries, and limited distilleries would be capped at 50% of the lowest occupancy load, or not more than 50 persons. People working do not count toward the limits.
Violations could result in the owner being charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, according to the ordinance.
All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 50 people would be prohibited, except for outdoor gatherings for activities allowed at farm wineries, limited breweries, and limited distilleries, gatherings for religious exercises, including religious ceremonies, and wedding ceremonies and receptions. People working do not count toward the limits.
Violations could result in the business or property owner being charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, and those attending could be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to the ordinance.
A gathering, according to the ordinance, does not include a place of employment, events or activities on the grounds of an institution of higher education- or school-owned property, or persons engaging in religious exercise at their place of worship or other place of religious significance.
The ordinance also includes a face covering mandate in public places, except for children 10 and under, those for whom wearing a face covering “poses certain risks” and employees of the public place for which regulations established by a state entity apply.
Face coverings would not be required to be worn during outdoor activities, if people maintain six feet of distance between each other, or while eating food or drinking.
Violators could be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to the ordinance.
County Attorney Greg Kamptner said hired ambassadors would do preliminary enforcement, but that the Albemarle County Police Department would come in later.
