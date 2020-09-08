County Confederate soldier statue to be relocated to Shenandoah Valley battlefield

The form states that the foundation will use the statue to mark the location where Virginia troops fought, and would be dedicated men who fought and died for Virginia on that particular field of battle and would be re-dedicated as “The Virginia Monument.” The cannons will be used on the battlefield to mark the locations where artillery was positioned during the fighting, and the cannonballs will be used for a new stone monument that will mark the location where artillery played a decisive role in the outcome of the fighting.

County staff said that it will cost the county an estimated $63,700 to remove the statue, and that SVBF will provide a flatbed truck on Saturday and take the items once they are removed from the site.

The foundation will install an “interpretive marker” nearby, “relating the history of the monument itself and recognizing it’s significance and detailing its journey to the battlefield.”

Board members want to have say in what that marker says.

Supervisors Diantha McKeel and Donna Price wanted to temporarily keep the statue in storage, and Chair Ned Gallaway said he could go either way, but they all ultimately voted in favor of giving it to SVBF.