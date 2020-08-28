County broadband authority seeking $3.8M to bring fiber internet to 2,300 homes and businesses

The Albemarle County Broadband Authority has applied to get state funding for a project that would bring fiber internet to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in rural Albemarle.

The authority and CenturyLink are requesting nearly $3.8 million in grant money from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.

Authority board members think the project has a good shot at receiving funding, but, currently, there is only $19 million budgeted for this year’s program. Governor Ralph Northam has asked for additional funds in proposed state budget amendments to expand access to broadband.

Mike Culp, Albemarle’s director of information technology, told the broadband authority board members at a virtual meeting earlier this week that he and others have started a letter from ABBA to support the additional funding.

“I would recommend that the Board of Supervisors take that same action and maybe go direct to the heads of the Finance Committee, and our elected leadership that serve on that committee, whether it's a senator or a delegate,” he said.