County assessments grow at slowest rate since '13

Real property tax assessments rose by an average of 1.4% in Albemarle County for 2021, the slowest rate of growth since 2013.

County Assessor Peter Lynch presented details of this year’s reassessments to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The county will mail assessment notices on Jan. 29.

The Jack Jouett District saw the largest increase in tax value, with assessments increasing by an average of 3.3%.

Assessments on properties in the White Hall District increased by an average of 2.5%, the Samuel Miller District increased by an average of 2.4%, while the Rivanna District assessments increased by an average of 1%. The Rio District had an average decrease of 0.1%, and the Town of Scottsville and the Scottsville District each saw an average decrease of 0.4%.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek asked if the average increase in the White Hall District was due to new construction in Crozet, and Lynch said it was not, as these numbers are reassessment only and do not include new construction.

“Now, the demand out there that is driving that new construction is the same demand that is driving the increase in assessments on existing properties, so it’s connected in that way,” he said.