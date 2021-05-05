County announces June closure of JC Penney vaccination site

The Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination center in the former JC Penney store in Fashion Square Mall will likely close in mid-June, Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson said Wednesday.
At the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday, Richardson told the board that the county plans to demobilize the JC Penney clinic site on or around June 15.
“We need to urge people in our community who have not gotten immunized but have an interest in getting immunized — now’s the time,” he said.
BRHD opened the center at the former retail store in late March, and began accepting walk-ins earlier this week.
According to the state, 58.4% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest percentage in the state. Approximately 41.8% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.
BRHD will host walk-in vaccine clinics at the JC Penney site from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
A total of 200 doses — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available each Monday night. Spanish speakers will be on site.
Beginning Tuesday, the health district will offer 100 walk-in vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday and 300 walk-in vaccines every Friday at the JC Penney site. Walk-ins are welcomed on these days from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
While no appointment is required, community members are encouraged to call ahead to the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 to minimize on-site registration and check-in time.
The board on Wednesday voted to make changes to it’s COVID-19 ordinance to again align with the state’s changes that go into effect May 15.
Private bookings at restaurants, farm wineries, breweries and distilleries will increase to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors, up from 50 and 100, respectively.
The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase from 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors to 100 and 250, respectively.
Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30% capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity.
The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.
Races and marathons will increase to 100 people for outdoor races immediately, and 250 persons for outdoor races on May 15.
County Attorney Greg Kamptner said staff plans to return to the board on May 19 with a recommendation regarding whether to further extend the emergency ordinance or repeal it completely. BRHD representatives will also be at the meeting.
Supervisor Donna Price expressed some support in repealing the county’s ordinance completely later this month.
“What I really would be concerned about for our businesses is if the state were to relax rules to a degree and the county is not able to stay consistent with them, it puts some of our businesses over these big holiday weekends and the summer season where they need to make their money at a disadvantage over other communities around the Commonwealth,” she said.
Fiscal year 2022 budget
The board also set the real estate tax rate for 2021 at 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value — the same rate as 2020 — and adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Property owners could still see an increase on their bills this year, as real estate tax assessments rose by an average of 1.4% in Albemarle for 2021.
The adopted FY22 budget was largely unchanged from County Executive Jeff Richardson’s recommended budget, which projected $466 million in revenue and expenditures for capital and operational costs.
Andy Bowman, Albemarle’s chief of budget, said there were two changes that were recommended, but neither changed the total amount in the budget, just where dollars are being budgeted.
The first change was to reallocate $350,000 that was originally going to the county’s broadband authority to the county’s pandemic reserve, to wait for potential American Rescue Plan funds for broadband.
“This is not to say there will not be an appropriation coming forward in the future for broadband infrastructure, it is to pause as we wait for guidance from the federal government to learn more about what may be out there and achievable for broadband infrastructure,” Bowman said.
The second change was a reallocation of approximately $92,000 to take a position in the county’s Community Development Department and move it to the Department of Social Services, which Bowman said was part of an effort to consolidate the county’s housing efforts into DSS.
The adopted budget includes funding to raise the minimum wage for general government employees to $15 an hour, which the county had previously removed from the current year’s budget due to the pandemic.
Funding to provide supplemental, weekday daytime staff at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company, which the department requested, is also included, with five new positions and an ambulance.
The adopted budget also includes two positions and associated costs in a new Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, which will work with the Albemarle Broadband Authority and address community member broadband needs.
The capital budget includes local funding to support transportation projects and money for a portion of Albemarle’s Circuit Court and General District Court project, as well as $16.9 million for the school division.