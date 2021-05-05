County announces June closure of JC Penney vaccination site

Supervisor Donna Price expressed some support in repealing the county’s ordinance completely later this month.

“What I really would be concerned about for our businesses is if the state were to relax rules to a degree and the county is not able to stay consistent with them, it puts some of our businesses over these big holiday weekends and the summer season where they need to make their money at a disadvantage over other communities around the Commonwealth,” she said.

Fiscal year 2022 budget

The board also set the real estate tax rate for 2021 at 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value — the same rate as 2020 — and adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Property owners could still see an increase on their bills this year, as real estate tax assessments rose by an average of 1.4% in Albemarle for 2021.

The adopted FY22 budget was largely unchanged from County Executive Jeff Richardson’s recommended budget, which projected $466 million in revenue and expenditures for capital and operational costs.

Andy Bowman, Albemarle’s chief of budget, said there were two changes that were recommended, but neither changed the total amount in the budget, just where dollars are being budgeted.