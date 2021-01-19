Councilors say Charlottesville needs to jettison negativity

Payne said councilors are just “community members.”

“There is no glamour to this job,” he said. “I’m still driving around with a spare tire on my car because I can’t afford a replacement.”

Payne was concerned that toxicity within the city and toward officials was going to derail any work Charlottesville has started or accomplished regarding climate change, affordable housing and equity.

“If we are constantly just at each other’s throats and insulting each other and expressing that we hate each other and we don’t trust each other throughout the community, I worry that we’re going to end up in a situation where we become a laughing stock for the entire state,” he said.

Walker said she’s stuck to her campaign promises and highlighted the council’s reluctance to choose a city manager in the way it did.

“This is hopefully something that should not happen again and hopefully future councils will find a way to prevent it from happening again,” she said.

Walker said the community is intense and that that energy could be detrimental to future city managers.